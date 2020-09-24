BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker is encouraging school districts in low risk areas to return to in-person learning.
In a briefing today, he said only 15 communities are considered to be in a high risk category.
The governor said communities with the lowest risk categories - colored gray or green on the COVID-19 map - are experiencing little to no transmission of the virus.
Baker said school officials should monitor three weeks of data when considering learning plans and look at trends, rather than large gatherings that can spike data for one week.
"It's safe for students and teachers to return to in-person learning and our administration is clear in its expectation that students should be in the classroom if the public health data supports that. Our plan has been developed and endorsed by Massachusetts pediatricians and we work closely from experts with our public heath department as we developed it," Baker explained.
Baker said most districts schools are back in school either in hybrid or in-person education models.
