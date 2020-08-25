SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker urged residents to take advantage of this weekend's tax free holiday by supporting locally owned and operated businesses.
The governor also announced some encouraging news when it comes to the state's COVID-19 positive test rate.
Baker said the state's positive test rate has inched down, to 1.1%. He gives residents much of the credit for keeping up with social distance guidelines.
The governor took his COVID-19 briefing to wheel works in Belmont highlighting small Massachusetts businesses.
He took the opportunity to urge people to get out and shop this weekend, with masks on of course, for the 14th annual tax free weekend in the state.
He said it’s a great way to save money, and to support locally owned businesses hit hard by the pandemic.
“A tax break is always good for the taxpayers, obviously, but this year we really want everyone to think about taking advantage of the chance that this provides for you to shop in your locally owned, locally operated businesses in your community,” Baker said.
Tax free weekend this Saturday and Sunday is on anything $2,500 or less.
Baker also announced the creation of "My Local MA,” a new campaign designed to promote shopping locally and traveling within the state of Massachusetts. It will be run by Housing and Economic Development and the Office of Travel and Tourism.
The governor also took the opportunity to urge lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Washington, to reach a deal on relief to states and unemployment assistance.
