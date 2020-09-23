(WGGB/WSHM) -- Kids need to be back in school. That’s the message from Governor Charlie Baker who spoke at a Lowell restaurant this morning.
Baker expressed support for his education commissioner, who has begun pressuring 16 districts using a remote model to bring students back in the classroom.
The governor put the 16 school communities on notice: prepare to return to in-person learning or possibly face an audit from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
West Springfield and East Longmeadow are two of those districts that are currently remote.
Baker said towns should be making decisions based on three weeks of data, in order to establish a trend of COVID-19 cases. He said because these two districts have not seen consistent rates of COVID-19 growth, they are not marked ‘red’ on their map tracking public health data.
“Remote-only models should only be used for communities with three consistent weeks of red designations unless there are extenuating circumstances,” Baker explained.
Western Mass News will have more on this story, including hearing from a West Springfield parent who has launched a petition to bring students back, tonight starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
