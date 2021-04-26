BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker said the state will continue to use the J&J vaccine as we continue to battle an influx of COVID-19 cases among younger populations.
Baker urged young people to get the vaccine as variant cases go up and hospitalizations for COVID-19 trend younger and younger.
“These new variants are clearly more troubling for younger people than some of the earlier strains of COVID, and I would urge everybody because everybody over the age of 16 is now eligible to sign up and go get a vaccine," Baker
According to the latest state vaccination data, nearly half of all people in Massachusetts have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
