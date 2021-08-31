EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker was in western Massachusetts on Tuesday to promote state efforts to combat climate change. He made a stop in Easthampton to discuss a new project that's coming to the town.
Local and state officials came together to explain their plan for Cherry Street, a community that frequently floods. They said the problem is only getting worse due to climate change.
The aging infrastructure is taking in too much water, which officials said became even more obvious during this summer’s record rainfall. This plan will introduce additional measures to soak up water.
“It is, in many ways, one of the best opportunities we have to recognize and understand that there’s work to be done right now to deal with the issues we already face with regard to climate change,” Baker explained.
This is made possible because of a grant from the municipal vulnerability preparedness program, which Baker said 93 percent of towns and cities in the Commonwealth are a part of.
