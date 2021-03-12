LYNN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Friday morning, Governor Charlie Baker visited the St. Mary's School in Lynn to discuss the importance of in-person learning.
Baker was joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Mass. Secretary of Education James Peyser, Cardinal Seán O'Malley of the Archdiocese of Boston, as well as students for a roundtable discussion.
The students provided insight on how learning in the classroom this school year has impacted them.
"I'd say that this year has definitely been difficult for many of us, but St. Mary's has provided us with a perfect safe learning environment for us and we're definitely ahead of other schools in the safety department, you could say. We still have these social interactions with our friends, but it's in a safe manner where we can...we're not at risk, we dont feel at risk and I feel like St. Mary's has done a very good job at keeping us safe," said one student.
Students added that being able to learn alongside their peers was "truly a blessing."
The governor ended his visit by answering questions from those at the school.
