SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker was in Springfield Wednesday to kick off the 7th annual DCR Summer Nights program.
The program provides extended recreational programming for at-risk youth in urban communities across the Commonwealth including Springfield.
Partners for this year's program include the Boys and Girls Club Family Center, the New North Citizens Council and the Urban League of Springfield among others.
According to Gov. Baker, he and Lt. Governor, Karyn Polito have been working to find ways to keep kids busy since the beginning of their administration.
"When we were campaigning in 2014 we talked to a lot of folks in the summer of 2014 in cities and communities around Massachusetts and they said there's a lot going on during the day but nothing at night and on the off hours and that's a problem," Baker said.
The governor also noted this summer more than ever youth need fun activities to partake in- after being cooped up due to the pandemic.
According to Mayor Sarno, $1.5 million dollars are being invested in this year's Summer Nights program.
That's up from just $200,000 that was allotted during its first year.
