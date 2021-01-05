SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker was in Springfield on Tuesday to deliver a COVID-19 vaccination update.
Baker said this has been a tough 10 months for everyone including health care workers and that, as the vaccine continues to roll out, it is a sign of hope.
However, we are seeing an increase in cases because of the holidays.
Baker also said the state is doing everything possible to deliver the vaccine quickly across the Commonwealth.
Long-term care facilities started getting their vaccines last week
In addition, 74 out of 76 hospitals in the state have been giving out the vaccine to their staff.
That includes Baystate Medical Center, which has given out the first dose of the vaccine to more than 6,000 employees.
Baker told Western Mass News the number of healthcare workers who have gotten the vaccine is encouraging.
“Over 70,000 COVID-facing staff have been vaccinated so far and again it could take a couple day to report back to DPH, so expect that number is probably higher. That lag is a reason why we issue a weekly report instead of a daily report,” Baker explained.
So what’s next? Baker said the widespread vaccination of first responders across the state will begin on Monday and mass vaccination sites for those first responders will start opening up, including at the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds.
Baker added that it’s critically important to continue to take safety precautions.
