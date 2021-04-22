PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Governor Baker spent his Thursday in western Mass.
Western Mass News cameras rolled as he first joined Springfield officials at MGM Springfield. The casino celebrated earning an environmental achievement for its green and energy-conscious design choices.
Then he was off to Pittsfield to tour a regional COVID vaccine site for Berkshire County.
At both MGM and Pittsfield, the governor made the point that getting back to enjoying the world, through travel and visiting friends depends on vaccination against COVID-19.
Baker toured the regional Covid-19 vaccine site on the campus of Berkshire County Community College Thursday.
As more and more people get vaccinated, Western Mass News asked the governor directly when the state would be able to move on to a less restrictive way of operating.
He said he wants to make sure the reopening plan the state “Is one that’s consistent with the guidance and recommendations we’re getting from the experts and doesn’t create a bounce in the wrong direction.”
But with Connecticut removing all outdoor restrictions by May 1 and all indoor restrictions except masking by May 19, we wanted to know if Massachusetts would follow a similar timeline.
“I expect we’ll have some stuff to say before the end of April but what is this point in time, I’m with the mayor people need to continue to follow the rules,” Baker said.
And starting Friday, New York will allow people 60 and older to walk into vaccine locations without an appointment.
Baker told Western Mass News that Massachusetts is not at that point yet and that he is actively asking the federal government for the vaccine supply of other states, where the rollouts have slowed.
“That is not what’s going on here in Massachusetts,” Baker said.
“If you have folks who aren’t taking, taking down the allocation that’s being made available to them, we here in Massachusetts would love to have that because we have people who want to get vaccinated.”
Though we may reach a point where the urgency of the pandemic is over, health officials in Pittsfield said we will likely always live with COVID-19 in our environment in some capacity.
