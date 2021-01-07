SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker spoke out on Thursday about the rally that turned violent and destructive at the U.S. Capitol, a security nightmare.
Our nation has only experienced Capitol Hill being rushed one time, back in 1814 by the British.
“I think they had a plan in action to contain the demonstration," said retired AIC Professor Gary LaFort. "But I don’t think there was any anticipation that there was going to be a march on the Capitol building itself.”
Lafort spoke with Western Mass News about the police response to the situation.
“Once the demonstration breached the building, the police, both the Capitol Police and Washington Police reacted pretty swiftly when trying to gain control," he said.
A fence went up on Capitol Hill on Thursday to boost security ahead of the inauguration. But the former special agent of FBI Boston, Richard C. Deslauriers, told Western Mass News when it comes to policing crowds it is a balancing act.
"It’s a tough, difficult task because you have to balance [the] First Amendment freedoms of expression. Constitutionally and protecting the First Amendment freedoms of expression," he explained. "With those actions that cross that line and become an unconstitutional and violent criminal activity.”
In the Bay State, Governor Charlie Baker said they will ensure safety throughout the Commonwealth, especially at the State House.
"There's a constant ongoing dialogue about what's happening around the Commonwealth, and that also includes conversations about what's going on around this building," Baker said. "We certainly continue to maintain what I would describe as a high degree of vigilance about ensuring that the people in Massachusetts are protected."
