SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Breonna Taylor grand jury report is renewing a push for police reform.
In the Bay State, Governor Charlie Baker is looking for state legislators to pass a bill before the end of the year.
The hope is this police reform bill will hold police officers accountable if they do something wrong in the line of duty and put an end to any chance of police brutality.
“What happened to Breonna Taylor was a horrible, terrible tragedy and unfortunately in our country, too many tragedies like this befall people of color and far too often,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker reacted Thursday to the tragic death of Taylor and justice not being served.
This comes as a state legislator representing western Massachusetts is currently working on a police reform bill.
It’s an effort re-energized after George Floyd and Taylor died at the hands of police officers.
“We need independent body to investigate all police misconducts. We have the duty to intervene. No choke holds, addressing the issues of excessive force, having policies that are very clear and precise,” said state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez.
One policy that is not completely transparent in the Taylor case is the no-knock policy.
According to the grand jury report, the officers did have a no-knock warrant, but it also found that the officers announced themselves.
Some believe Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was defending himself from intruders.
Bill Newman, the director of the western Massachusetts ACLU, told Western Mass News that no-knock warrants should be gone all together.
“If this bill passes with the prohibition on no-knock warrants, what happened to Breonna Taylor would not happen in Massachusetts, could not happen lawfully in Massachusetts and presumably would not happen in Massachusetts and that’s why the prohibition on no-knock warrants matters so much. It will save lives,” Newman explained.
Baker also hoping for a change in police reform.
“I really hope that, at some point this fall, we have a chance to appropriately celebrate the signing of legislation,” Baker noted.
Gonzalez said they're in the final stages and votes could come soon.
“Well, we’re in conference committee. We’re debating the Senate bill, as well as the House bill. We hope to have a conclusion to that as soon as possible,” Gonzalez noted.
Western Mass News reached out the Massachusetts Police Chiefs Association President Jeff Farnsworth and he said he supports passing some form of police reform before the end of the year.
