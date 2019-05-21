SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're hearing from Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker about possible talks between MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts to purchase their new casino in Everett.
Under Massachusetts Gaming Commission rules, MGM is only allowed to have one gaming license.
At an event Tuesday in Springfield, Baker issued reassurances, saying that any change would be done to meet the needs of the local communities involved.
"This isn't just a transaction where Wynn and MGM decide what they want to do and will do it. Nothing is going to happen here without the support the city, the support of the city of Springfield and the city of Everett, and the support of the gaming commission and Commonwealth," Baker explained.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo also weighing in on the matter, saying in part in a statement:
"While the timing of the recent news that Wynn Resorts is contemplating transferring their gaming license to MGM Resorts is somewhat of a surprise, it is a contingency that we as policy makers anticipated and addressed."
"I plan to closely monitor these negotiations between Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts and will work to ensure that the interests of the Commonwealth, including the host communities of Everett and Springfield, remain the focus."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.