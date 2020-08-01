BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The rules for travelers coming from high-risk states to Massachusetts goes into effect today.
Those coming from outside of New England or New Jersey, New York, and Hawaii will have to quarantine for 14 days unless they have a negative coronavirus test taken up to 72-hours before.
Western Mass News caught up with one traveler who noticed the new travel order.
"I saw the sign on the way through, that there was some update with the travel. I didn't look into it because we are just passing through," said Maine resident Sean Brewer.
Anyone returning to Massachusetts from a hot spot state will be required to fill out a travel form.
People who do not quarantine could face a $500 fine per day.
