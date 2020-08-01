SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new statewide travel advisory is going into effect as of Aug. 1.
Starting Saturday, those traveling into Massachusetts from a majority of states across the country must quarantine or face significant fines.
"It's not just healthy, it also keeps people living," Boston resident Lizz Keefe said.
A new statewide travel advisory will be in place starting Saturday.
People who travel to Massachusetts from states considered COVID-19 hot spots, even Bay State residents have to either quarantine for two weeks or provide a negative COVID-19 test that has been taken within the last 72 hours.
This does not include the New England states, New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii.
Governor Charlie Baker said those who don't follow this order could face a $500 fine per day.
Travelers coming into the state must also fill out a form on the state's website.
Western Mass News spoke to Lizz Keefe, who is traveling from Boston to upstate New York. She doesn’t fall under the order to self-quarantine after traveling but said it's important for the Bay State to enforce this order.
"I think its a good idea. There's a lot of states a lot more cases than we do and are seeing an increase in cases and people are not taking precautions, like wearing a mask and I think its a good move to try to keep cases down in Massachusetts," Keefe explained.
One New York resident traveling to Cape Cod said this travel advisory will help keep the northeastern states safer amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
"We’ve worked so hard in New York and in the New England states to stay safe and keep people healthy, and more people are coming in and not wearing a mask, or they start with a mask, and then they have couple drinks, and then they take mask off...so I think it’s a great idea," said New York resident Michelle Henry.
Keefe said the fine may encourage people to strictly follow the quarantine order.
"Sometimes we need incentives to do good things, disincentives to not do things we're supposed to do, and there's a bit more weight behind it if there is a fine behind it," Keefe noted.
State officials said the reason for this order comes from increased travel both into and out of the Bay State from COVID-19 hot spots.
One resident traveling from New Hampshire to Illinois said instead of stopping and breaking up the 17-hour trip, he is driving straight through to ensure his safety.
"We did not feel comfortable to stop anywhere during our stay because we didn't feel comfortable staying in hotel or any place like, so we drove straight through," said the New Hampshire resident.
Many people we caught up with agree this effort is a step in the right direction to keep residents safe.
"We want to do all we can to stop the spread, and I can appreciate their efforts," said the New Hampshire resident.
