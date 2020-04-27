(WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday that he’ll have more information later in the week about when and how the state may reopen for business.
The current state of emergency that has shuttered nonessential businesses and closed schools extends through May 4. School buildings have since been ordered closed for the rest of the academic year.
Baker declined to say whether he will extend the state of emergency past May 4, but said any announcement must come with a plan about how to safely ease restrictions.
Baker said that while the trend data in Massachusetts remains relatively high, the state is continuing to see a plateau in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said May 4 is too early to relax restrictions.
"Boston will not reopen on May 4," he said.
