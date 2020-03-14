(WGGB/WSHM) - The Baker administration is launching a COVID-19 response command center to help tackle the epidemic.
Gov. Charlie Baker has asked Human Secretary Services Marylou Sudders to head this response.
“Our administration has been working for weeks to address the outbreak of COVID-19, and the new Response Command Center we are launching today is an important step in our planning and preparedness efforts. Led by Secretary Marylou Sudders, this team of experts will focus solely on pushing back against this disease and moving quickly to respond to the needs of our communities and residents," stated Gov. Baker.
Secretary Sudders will be reporting to Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and will be the Commonwealth's single point of strategic decision making and coordination for the administration's response to COVID-19.
The command center has the authority and discretion to use whatever state funds are necessary, including the $15 million that was recently appropriated by the legislature for the coronavirus.
“State government has been committed to supporting communities and residents as the Commonwealth works together to respond to the Coronavirus, and this new Command Structure will help us further advance that mission. This dedicated team will serve as a single point of decision-making for our ongoing response as we continue to collaborate with partners to address this rapidly changing situation," said Lt. Gov. Polito.
The command center will be working closely with the Department of Health and will hold daily briefings with Gov. Baker, secretariats, and other agencies and will also "enable expert teams to advance key initiatives", including working to expand lab capacity for testing, planning quarantine operations, and responding to the needs of our local boards of health.
