BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Baker has declared a State of Emergency in Massachusetts due to a 'significant uptick' in coronavirus cases in the U.S. and here in the state.
Gov. Baker and state health officials in Boston updated the public on the coronavirus situation Tuesday afternoon.
So far there are 91 presumptive cases in the state, with 1 confirmed case by the CDC. This reportedly includes 40 females and 52 males.
70 of the 92 cases are related to the Biogen meeting in Boston, according to state officials.
This was a recent meeting of the biotech firm Biogen that was held for company employees at the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel in Boston.
4 of the 92 cases are related to Travel, and 18 cases are under investigation.
So far 6 patients in the state have been hospitalized, 62 have not been hospitalized.
Read the Latest on COVID-19 cases on Mass.gov, Click Here
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will update the numbers daily at 4 p.m.
As far as what this State of Emergency means, Gov. Baker said just moments ago, that it gives the state certain jurisdiction on things like making decisions in respect to insurance coverage and ability to access buildings.
“The reason why we’re moving forward with this enhanced guidance is to mitigate the adverse impacts. The large numbers of infections could have on our healthcare system, our communities, and those individuals who are most prone to this particular illness,” says Gov. Baker.
As for the Boston Marathon...the governor said it’s a month away. They will continue to have conversations with the city of Boston as time gets closer.
