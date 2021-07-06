SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker is looking to crack down on swimmers following recent drownings across Massachusetts.
The governor has filed new legislation to increase fines from $200 to $500 for swimming in unauthorized waters on Department of Conservation and Recreation property.
That would include areas such as rivers and ponds.
State Representative Carlos Gonzales of Springfield does not think raising the fine is the answer.
“We don’t support the legislation as is. We do support bringing more attention to the important ways that we can provide swimming areas in a safe manner,” Gonzalez said.
He says one of the reasons he doesn’t support increasing the fine is because he believes it won’t stop someone from jumping in those waters.
“We don’t think increasing it is going to make any changes to people’s reaction to swimming in inappropriate ways.”
Representative Gonzalez does have an idea he thinks will help.
“I think we can bring more attention by providing more signs, more awareness of safe swimming areas, instead of having more fines that can inadvertently create more tensions between communities as well as our police departments,” Gonzalez said.
The state is also funding free swimming programs at certain pools this summer, including in Springfield and Agawam.
