AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Students at UMass Amherst began moving back to campus Friday.
Governor Charlie Baker took to Twitter to criticize the COVID-19 protocols in place at colleges across the state.
The Governor shared a Boston Globe editorial article, where professors from UMass Amherst and Lowell are calling for a return of normalcy to their campuses.
The Governor tweeted out:
"We must acknowledge the mental health toll and the futility of over the top restrictions when nearly everyone is vaccinated here."
UMass does does have a vaccine and booster mandate heading to the start of the spring semester. In addition, the university is asking all students to wear higher quality N95 and KN95 respirators and not to use cloth masks unless its paired with a surgical mask underneath.
Students also had to undergo advanced testing before the start of classes on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.