BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Governor Charlie Baker delivered his 8th and final State of the Commonwealth Address Tuesday night at Hynes Convention Center in Boston.
The Governor spoke about his last 7 years in office and looking ahead to his final year.
He was pleased with where Massachusetts stands in terms of the COVID-19 vaccination rate in the state and the amount of money given to small businesses during the pandemic.
In his final year, he will be looking to pass mental health legislation and keeping criminals behind bars before trial.
While last year's speech was virtual amid the pandemic, this year's speech was in front of a masked crowd in the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, reflecting on the progress Massachusetts has made since the pandemic began.
“The people of Massachusetts do what they always do,” said Governor Baker. “They collaborated, created, reimagined, and made the unbearable bearable.”
While the Department of Public Health puts the number a little lower, Governor Baker said that the state has an 80% vaccination rate, a rate that is at the top of the nation.
He said that the COVID testing program his administration implemented helped to keep students in in-person school and helped lower COVID-19 infection rates across the Commonwealth.
“Vaccines and everything we have available to us work,” Governor Baker said. “The chance of somebody suffering with all the things we have available to us is very, very small.”
The state funneled over $700 million to more than 15,000 small businesses across the state, passed legislation to decrease evictions dramatically, and lowered the unemployment rate to just under 4% for the first time since 2020.
In the Governor's last year in office, he plans to file more legislation to prevent violent criminals from walking free before trial, and file legislation to make behavioral health services more accessible.
He also plans to push for a tax break for working families to reduce the cost of living and housing across the state, helping those struggling through the pandemic and encouraging families to continue to call Massachusetts their home.
“The people of Massachusetts do a lot over these past few years, and it’s time to invest in our families and give back to them in tax revenue they created through their hard work,” the Governor said. .
Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito have already announced that they will not seek a third term in office.
