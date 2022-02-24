SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on state snow preparations. He said Mass DOT has 35-thousand plows and snow trucks out pre-treating ahead of what's stacking up to be a rough morning commute. They're also keeping an eye on:
"Additionally the potential for what heavy snow, may cause power outages in some parts of Massachusetts. While we certainly don't expect power edges on the scale of the past few storms, we are coordinating with the utility companies to prepare for that," said Baker.
The governor reminded everyone to stay off the roads tomorrow if possible. In order to let the DPW crews clear them uninterrupted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.