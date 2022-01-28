SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Mass. Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on storm preparations, urging everyone to stay home.
As our Meteorologists have mentioned, this storm has the potential to be the biggest we've seen all winter and in the past few years.
The Governor talked about the amount of snowfall that is expected in the Bay State. Some areas out East are expected to get up to two to four inches per hour. He said road conditions are expected to make travel nearly impossible across the state. Mass DOT implementing a travel ban for tractor-trailer trucks starting at 6:00 Saturday until midnight. Governor Baker is also asking everyone to stay off the roads.
“We're urging everyone to avoid traveling tomorrow if at all possible. This kind of storm is nothing new for Massachusetts, but we have not had one like this for quite a while. And everybody needs to take it very seriously. Avoid going out if you can. and be sure to check up on your neighbors if they need help during the storm,” said Baker.
The governor also warned that cleanup on Sunday could take a while, with the amount of snow that we expected to see.
