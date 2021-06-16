SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Governor Baker signed a bill Wednesday to temporarily extend select pandemic practices and provisions that expired alongside the state of emergency on Tuesday.
Under this new law, outdoor dining and cocktails-to-go have been extended into the Spring of 2022. The co-owner of Theodore's Blues Booze and Barbeque, Keith Macarowski told Western Mass News they have helped his restaurant through the pandemic, but he's also glad to see people back inside.
"In-house service has definitely picked up, that was something that was surely lacking. But now people are definitely wanting to be back out," Macarowski said.
Under this law, other critical policies involving virtual municipal meetings, tenants facing eviction, healthcare, and childcare are available as soon as possible.
