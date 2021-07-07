SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker was in Western Mass Wednesday where he was asked about whether or not he’ll be running for re-election.
The Governor didn’t give an exact response on whether he’ll seek re-election. He said, “"That is something the Lieutenant Governor and I have been talking about with our families. We’ll certainly make a decision about that soon."
He already has already has a primary match-up for the GOP nomination, former Massachusetts State Representative Geoff Diehl.
Diel says his bid has nothing to do with Governor Baker choosing to run.
“I’ve had a chance to go across the state and talk to people all over the place and understand the issues that face them regionally, and I think that it's important to continue the work that I wanted to start in 2010,” said Diehl.
Governor Charlie Baker was asked what he thinks about someone from his own party entering the gubernatorial race. He responded, “Running for office is a personal decision. I'm a big believer in participative democracy. If folks decide that they have something to say and they want to have a vehicle through which they can say it by getting in and running, more power to them.”
American International College political science professor Bob Ravens-Seger chimes in on what it means for an incumbent governor to have a challenger from his own party come forward before re-election plans are announced.
“This is driven by the fact the Republican party is fractured by the Trump wing and the establishment wing,” said Ravens-Seger.
He predicts Governor Baker will make his decision by January at the latest.
"If I were advising, I would say Governor if you want to run, I would say not to announce any later than September or October. I think if he does wait, then he's inviting someone else to jump in, a moderate," Ravens-Seger said.
The gubernatorial race takes place November, 2022.
