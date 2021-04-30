CANTON, MA(WGGB/WSHM)-- Governor Charlie Baker is expected to make an announcement regarding summer learning in the Bay State on Friday.
The governor will visit Galvin Middle School in Canton before making the announcement which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
Massachusetts is spending $70 million to help school districts launch summer learning programs to help students catch up after more than a year of disruptions due to the pandemic.
Governor Baker is expected to announce acceleration academies as well as details on summer school programs.
He will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.
Western Mass News will be streaming the Governor's announcement live on-air and online. Stick with us for the latest developments.
