BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Governor Baker is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations in the Bay State Monday morning.
In December, the state set a goal to vaccinate at least 4.1 million people through a series of phases, starting with health care workers and the most vulnerable populations.
Governor Baker and Lt. Karyn Polito will host a press conference from the State House at 10 a.m. with Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Disaster Medicine Director Dr. Paul Biddinger.
They are expected to discuss the state's vaccination progress in more detail and provide information on the next phase of vaccination clinics that will pivot to reach people through smaller scale operation focusing on particular communities or populations.
Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccine distribution.
Western Mass News will be streaming the governor's press conference live on-air as well as on the free Western Mass News app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.