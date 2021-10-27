(WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker is expected to be making three visits across Western Mass. on Wednesday.
The governor will first join UMass President Marty Meehan to make an announcement at the UMass Amherst College of Information and Computer Sciences Building at 11:30A.M.
UMass Board of Trustees Chairman Robert J. Manning, and UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy will also be in attendance.
At 1:30P.M., the Massachusetts governor will join Undersecretary Ashley Stolba for an announcement about the MassWorks Infrastructure Program’s STRAP Grant award.
Governor Baker will then head to the Berkshire County House of Corrections Aquaponics Greenhouse Tour and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony.
This event will take place at 3:30P.M. in Pittsfield.
