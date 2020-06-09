SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Facing tremendous backlash, the World Health Organization is walking back comments made yesterday on the spread of COVID-19.
In a press briefing Monday, a WHO official suggested that the spread of the virus by asymptomatic people is very rare.
In his daily press briefing, Gov. Charlie Baker blasted the WHO for misleading comments.
He's not the only one as criticism is coming from around the world and here in western Mass.
A World Health Organization expert is trying to clear up what she calls misunderstandings about comments she made Monday suggesting that people without COVID-19 symptoms rarely transmit the coronavirus.
Her remarks quickly came under fire globally and here in the Bay State.
“I am enormously skeptical of such a broad generalization about something where there's so much data and information already available that says just the opposite,” Baker said.
Tuesday, that WHO official insists she was referring only to a few studies, not a complete picture. There is concern, however, that the damage may be done, and people might think wearing a face covering is no longer necessary.
“An assertion that somebody who doesn't have symptoms would not very readily transmit the virus would be very important information for all of us to understand, but without the requisite data to show and explain where that assertion is coming from, it could also be extremely irresponsible and dangerous,” said Dr. Robert Roose, chief medical officer at Mercy Medical Center.
He said each and every day researchers are learning more about COVID-19.
“Right now, the overwhelming amount of science still shows that individuals that have no symptoms or few symptoms or could be in the period of time without symptoms before they get symptoms, can still represent a risk for transmitting the virus,” Roose said.
He said the overwhelming amount of data says masks and social distancing are still some of the best ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“As a healthcare provider, someone working in hospitals and involved in public health, I would encourage people to continue to take these precautions certainly until there would be other evidence to suggest otherwise,” he said.
In the meantime, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends people wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
