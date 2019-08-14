HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is kicking off a new campaign to make people aware of the danger of impaired driving, particularly driving under the influence of marijuana.
New public service announcements started airing today.
The Baker Administration released four videos to make people more aware of the dangers of driving under the influence.
Take a listen to a clip of one of them.
This campaign is called "Wisdom".
Targeting men ages 18 to 34 who are most likely to get behind the wheel while impaired.
The commercials feature real people who share their stories about driving after drinking alcohol, smoking weed or taking other drugs.
As part of the campaign, the Executive Office of Public Safety is working to add more drug recognition experts.
Western mass news spoke with the Hampden Police Department about what this what that means.
There are currently only 157 trained drug recognition experts in Massachusetts.
And more than a thousand advanced rode-side impaired driving enforcement officers.
Now this PSA campaign runs through Labor Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.