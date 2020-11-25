BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have certified the results of the November election in Massachusetts.

On Friday, the Governor's Council formally certified the results after they were presented by Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin.

“With this certification, the 2020 Election is officially over...By all measures, this was the most challenging and the most successful election year we have had in Massachusetts," Galvin explained.

According to the state, in the race for President, the results were:

CANDIDATE VOTE COUNT PERCENT Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

Democratic 2,382,202 65.6% Donald J. Trump

Republican 1,167,202 32.1% Jo Jorgensen

Libertarian 47,013 1.3% Howard Hawkins

Green-Rainbow 18,658 0.5% All Others 16,327 0.4% Blanks 26,603

All three 2020 statewide elections - the Democratic Presidential Primary, September State Primaries, and November State Election - saw record numbers of ballots cast.

The election cycle also saw the first time that early in-person voting was offered as well as the implementation of no-excuse voting by mail.

Galvin's office noted that he will be forming a working group of local election officials to discuss their experiences with the temporary reforms launched this year before asking the Mass. legislature to make any of those reforms permanent.

Below are some of the voting turnout statistics from this year's November election, provided by the Secretary of the Commonwealth's office:

# Ballots Cast: 3,657,972

# Registered Voters: 4,812,909

% Turnout: 76%

# Ballots Cast by Mail: 1,524,630

# Ballots Cast Early in Person: 843,970

# Ballots Cast on Election Day: 1,289,372

% Cast by Mail: 41.7%

% Cast Early: 23.1%

% Cast Election Day: 35.2%

# Absentee/Early Ballots Provided: 2,562,473

# Absentee/Early Ballots Returned: 2,388,636

# Absentee/Early Ballots Accepted: 2,368,600

# Absentee/Early Ballots Rejected: 20,036

% Absentee/Early Ballots Returned: 93.2%

% Absentee/Early Ballots Accepted: 99.2%

% Absentee/Early Ballots Rejected: 0.8%

For more information on the election results, CLICK HERE.