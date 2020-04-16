SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The president's plan leaves the economy re-opening up to individual states.
It all starts with people slowly returning to work if possible, but some people are hesitant about this.
Some people think it is too soon to start reopening the country.
President Trump on Thursday gave his vision of getting the country back to a sense of normalcy. Here in Massachusetts, Rep. John Velis told Western Mass News that people are still taking things day by day.
“I don't even think we’re in a position where we can say a few days from now how it's going to look. It’s going to be based on the number of people dying, the number of people showing up at the hospitals,” Velis said.
So far, Gov. Charlie Baker is looking to re-open Massachusetts on Monday, May 4. That date could change as other northeast governors are adjusting their reopen dates.
“I think right now what goes without saying is that the science is going to drive -- this date is going to drive that. The governors are going to have the last say. The president is not going to be able to force governors or anybody else to open up their economy,” Velis said.
Some residents in Springfield think the Bay State -- and the country -- should hold off on slowly reopening things back to normal.
“In the summer, you’re going to see people going out, and I think for me it’s going to spread again and more, I mean because people are going to go to the beaches, and there are going to be gatherings and all that. I think it's dangerous,” said Marisol Ramos of Springfield.
Local governments also remain unsure if they will be ready for a May 4 opening, including the city of Chicopee.
“We are not going to open too quickly, and this is just me speaking as mayor,” Mayor John L. Vieau said.
Baker said that he will make a decision soon if he will push back the May 4 opening date.
