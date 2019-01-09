SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's some concern on how the government shutdown could affect those buying or selling a home.
The shutdown does impact some federal housing and mortgage programs.
The National Association of Realtors warns prospective buyers and sellers that the shutdown could create a delay in processing a sale.
The real estate market in western Massachusetts is gearing up for that all important spring season.
"We're getting ready, spring always starts early in real estate. It usually starts in February, so we're ready for it," said Brian Sears with Sears Real Estate in Springfield.
However, with no end in sight to the government shutdown, the National Association of Realtors says 11 percent of those buying or selling a home right now will feel an impact with possible delays in securing certain mortgages or getting the necessary government forms to process a loan.
"Here and there, we're hearing about closing might be delayed a couple of days, but for the most part, we're seeing the closings happen when they're supposed to," Sears noted.
In other words, Sears told Western Mass News that most real estate transactions should be business as usual, even though the IRS is on furlough.
"No need to panic about that. The National Association of Realtors, we're dealing with the government, IRS, and the Treasury on some work-arounds to still be able to get tax transcripts and not hinder your ability to get a home," Sears added.
Thankfully, Sears said, the Treasury is stepping in.
"They have a program through the Treasury department, which is still open, so they're able to still get the transcripts at this time," Sears explained.
There is one mortgage, Sears said, that is having processing issues.
"The USDA mortgages, which we do not see a lot of around western Massachusetts, those are being affected and slowed down," Sears said.
So if you're buying or selling, Sears said that there's no time like the present, despite a government shutdown.
- Other possible delays include that most employees with the Environmental Protection Agency are on furlough. The National Association of Realtors said that could delay any real estate compliance determinations on, for example, wetlands or lead paint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.