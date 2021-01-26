SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Graduation requirements for Massachusetts high school students will be a little different this year due to the pandemic.
A key vote was taken Tuesday at a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) board meeting.
The proposal was put forward by DESE’s commissioner and board members agreed with making changes for this year's seniors.
The board of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved a modification for the high school class of 2021 because of how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted students' learning.
“To modify the competency determination to allow students to be awarded the competency determination based on successful earning full credit in a relevant course,” DESE Commissioner Jeffrey Riley said.
This change will allow students to get their competency determination at the end of the school year without earning a qualifying score on the MCAS in English Language Arts and Math.
Western Mass News spoke with Chicopee Comprehensive High School senior Jacob Girouard, who said he thinks it's a good thing since students have been learning remotely during the pandemic.
“It might be hard for some people. It might be easy for others,” Girouard said.
James Soffen whose daughter is a senior in Ludlow agreed with the vote.
“Well if the kid put in their time, I think everyone should be able to graduate. Grade based is kind of the way to go instead of a standard test,” Soffen said.
Now, this doesn’t mean a student will graduate automatically. DESE said each school system will have to determine whether the classes each student has passed is enough to earn their high school diploma.
