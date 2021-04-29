SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have an update to a story we first brought to you yesterday.

The church sign at the Canaan Baptist Church of Christ in Springfield was defaced with black paint overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

However, thanks to graffiti removal specialist Mike Cass, who is also known as 'The Eraser', the sign has been restored.

"I asked, and he did it immediately. Mike is so dedicated to this cause 24/7. Rev. Dr. W.C. Watson, the congregation of Canaan Baptist Church of Christ, and I are so very appreciative of Mike and our City’s efforts," Sarno said in a statement.

A suspect has still not been identified in the crime, but city officials said justice will be served for whoever is responsible.