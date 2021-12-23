GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One Granby family won't be home for Christmas this year after a kitchen fire broke out on Monday.
The fire left leaving extensive damage, and claimed the life of their pet. Community members are coming together to help them out.
“It’s really kind of devastating to not be able to be home…especially for the holidays,” said homeowner Scott Parsons.
A kitchen fire in Granby destroyed the family's home along with their holiday plans.
On Monday afternoon Scott Parsons and Kristen Rosseau came home to find their stove in flames and their house completely engulfed in smoke.
“We came into the fire. We got home at like 230 I walked into the house and immediately saw the fire. I yelled for him he was still outside he ran in with the fire extinguisher and tried to put out what he could. And we called 911,” said Rosseau.
Their son Scotty was at school when the fire broke out and the only one home at the time of the fire was their two-year-old cat Oreo.
“Absolutely devastating. We lost our kitten.,” said Parsons.
“Little Scotty, he’s 11, it’s not easy on him at all with losing his cat and he’s lived here his whole life,” Rosseau told Western Mass News.
Now the family is without their home for the holidays and many of their Christmas gifts are gone.
“We are staying at my parents house which is right in Granby,” explained Rosseau, “Hopefully we can salvage some stuff but a lot of it is really bad smoke damage. So we’re going to try and see what we can get but it’s not a lot.”
The family tells Western Mass News despite the loss, they are not giving up as they're trying to brighten spirits for little Scotty.
“We didn’t give up on the holidays though because I have an inverter on my service truck so I made sure the lights were plugged in even though they cut the power,” said Parsons, “We’ll get through it. We’ll get through it.”
The family said they're especially thankful for the support they are receiving from friends, family, and the Granby community this time of year.
“Everyone has come together and helped us out it’s been really awesome to see everyone come together in the community and help.”
If you’re interested in donating to help the family out a link to their GoFundMe can be found here.
