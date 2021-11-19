GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The town of Granby has been given $125 thousand by the Department of Justice to fire more full-time police officers.
This is part of a larger grant put out by the Department of Justice to hire more than one thousand officers across the country.
That will get Granby one new officer for one year.
