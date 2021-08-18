GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another western Mass. town has instituted a mask mandate.
Granby is the latest community to require people mask up indoors at public locations like town hall.
At the Granby Board of Health meeting Tuesday night, Board members voted to institute a mask policy for all indoor Granby public places, effective immediately.
Western Mass News confirmed the vote with Colleen Aberdale, Granby's Board of Health Assistant.
Other communities that also have indoor mask mandates include Longmeadow, Northampton and Amherst.
Easthampton has a mask advisory in place.
(1) comment
Bye bye Pizza Palace in Granby. I'm not going there anymore. Sucks, but it is what it is.
