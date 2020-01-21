GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the investigation continues into the murder of Granby man, we are hearing exclusively from neighbors.
Neighbors tell me that 84-year-old Reginald Sanford had lived at this Pleasant Street home for more than 50 years.
They are shocked and saddened to hear the news of his murder.
Gerald and Linda Robert have lived on Pleasant Street, across from Reginald Sanford's house, for more than 50 years.
"He’s a good guy, he was in the marines. He’s an auto body man. He retired from Geno’s Auto Body quite a few years ago and after that, he was pretty much at home taking care of his lawn and plants, he liked to do that," Gerald explained.
The couple told Western Mass News they noticed police activity at his home late Sunday afternoon but never expected to hear that Sanford was murdered.
"I can’t believe what’s going on. Don’t know..." Gerald said.
"It’s scary… it’s very scary. He wasn’t that kind of a guy. Straightforward always," Linda noted.
Police said 28-year-old Yiana Torres from Holyoke admitted to stabbing Sanford during an argument.
His body was found with severe lacerations and significant blood loss following a well-being check Sunday afternoon.
Evidence at the scene links Torres to the murder and she was formally charged Tuesday.
"We’ve been here 60 years and that has not ever happened in this neighborhood before," Linda said.
Police said Torres does have a violent criminal history, including incidents involving cutting instruments.
Torres is being held without bail and is scheduled to be back in court in early February.
