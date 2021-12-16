GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The Granby Police Department is asking for the public's help reuniting a horse with its owner Thursday morning.
According to police, officers are out on Amherst Street with the horse trying to figure out where it belongs.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.
