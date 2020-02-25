GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vote took place tonight in Granby that decided whether to move 6th-grade students into the high school.
It was an emotional night here at the school. Two school committee members even breaking down in tears before making their final vote.
They decided on whether to approve a proposal to move 6th graders out of the newly renovated East Meadow Elementary School and into the high school.
Combining grades 6th through 12th grade inside Granby High School, but the school committee voted to not move the 6th graders into the high school tonight.
School officials were originally saying the move is needed because of growing class sizes in the elementary school.
Tonight they agreed class sizes would just be bigger next year.
Several parents Western Mass News spoke with said they were hoping the vote didn't pass, including one father, Jeremie Lapointe who said he is happy with the outcome.
School Superintendent Sheryl Stanton told Western Mass News the 6th graders would have been in a separate hallway, away from the older students.
She also said they would have had their own bathroom.
We asked Superintendent Stanton for a comment on the final vote, but she declined our request.
