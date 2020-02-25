GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A vote is expected tonight in Granby that will decide whether 6th-grade students into the high school.
Granby school committee members are coming here to vote in about a half an hour from now.
They're deciding whether to approve a proposal to move 6th graders out of the newly renovated East Meadow Elementary School and into the high school.
Combining grades 6th through 12th grade inside Granby High School.
School officials are saying the move is needed because of growing class sizes in the elementary school.
Several parents Western Mass News spoke with said they are hoping the vote doesn’t pass.
School Superintendent Sheryl Stanton told Western Mass News the 6th graders would be in a separate hallway, away from the older students.
She also said they would have there owned bathroom and again the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Western Mass News will be keeping you updated on what happens here tonight - later on at 10 on FOX6 & at 11 on ABC40.
