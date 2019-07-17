GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The decision to shut down a Boy Scout camp near a gun range in Granby due to safety concerns, just hours before it was set to open, is under scrutiny.
The fallout from the decision to cancel this Summer camp involves both the families affected and now the town itself.
Today, the chairman of the Granby Board of Health admitted a series of phone calls over the weekend did violate state law, but, considering the time frame, he says it was unavoidable, to ensure the safety of the scouts.
The area of the Chicopee Sporting Club in Granby is typically filled with scouts earning merit badges this time of year, but that's not the case this week, after the Granby Board of Health shut down the camp due to safety concerns, claiming it was too close to the shooting range.
"But of course it was on such short notice to either move the location or come up with another modification," Jeff Glaze, president of the Western Mass Boy Scout Council, tells us.
Jeff Glaze told us that, after months of planning, training, and approval, on their final inspection Saturday, the Health Department decided the campground wasn't safe for the scouts .
"This is not a few people getting together and deciding to run a Summer camp. We have to train our staff. Our staff goes to national staff training. Here's the book of all the regulations for us to put on a proper camp," continued Glaze.
All this only forty-eight hours before scouts were expected to arrive.
"I also think acting less than forty-eight hours before opening and forcing us to close our camp is not right. I mean, we put in our application in April. Where have they been since April?" asked Glaze.
Not only did this decision impact the council, but it left more than seventy families without daycare.
"Now, you've got seventy kids with what are they going to do if they are counting on us to provide child care while they work?" asked Glaze.
After a day of back-and-forth trying to find a suitable solution, the council had no choice but to notify parents the camp was canceled Sunday morning.
"Now, I'm running around making sure my kids have something to do and aren't bored all day," local resident Carrie Butler tells us.
Carrie Butler has been taking her 8-year-old twins to the camp for years, and says it's something they look forward to every year.
Additionally, she's frustrated with how the board handled the situation.
"It's very upsetting they didn't let anyone voice their concerns and opinions. They just cared about shutting it down," added Butler.
"We hope we can get solid answers. What has changed in their policy? Why could we run for the past five years and now we cant?" asked Glaze.
Council President Glaze tells Western Mass News that, after today's meeting, no compromises were reached.
At this point, they do not believe the Granby Health Department will allow the Boy Scouts to host their camp at the Chicopee Sportsman's Club again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.