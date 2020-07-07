LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Granby woman was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence of drugs, police said.
On Saturday, July 4 just before 5 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a red 2006 Dodge Caravan parked diagonally across an entrance way, which was closed off by a gate, in the area of 673 West Street, police said.
The officer conducted a welfare check on the operator -- who was the only one in the car -- after noticing the car’s brake lights were activated for an extended time, police said.
The operator was found slumped over the wheel with no obvious signs of breathing, police said. Ludlow Fire Department Paramedics were requested to respond. A hypodermic needle and a blue elastic tourniquet, consistent with illicit narcotics use, along with an open container of an alcoholic beverage were seen within reach of the operator as the officer attempted to rouse her, police said.
After refusing medical treatment, the operator failed a series of roadside assessments conducted by the Ludlow Police Department’s Drug Recognition Expert, police said.
Driver Nancy Mestre, 49, of Granby was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of drugs.
Additional suspected narcotics were discovered during a standard booking inventory at the Police Department. Mestre was charged with possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug and an open container violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.