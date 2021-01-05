HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade is postponed for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

That means the 2020 Grand Colleen and the court will have to wait another year to ride the float through the city.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was really young. So, it will be a dream come true,” Holyoke Grand Colleen Moira McDermott said.

A dream come true potentially two years later. McDermott, who was originally selected as Grand Colleen for the 2020 parade, has watched the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade for years.

“It’ll be such a great feeling. It will be like a combination of all the years that I've sat by and watched the Holyoke Grand Colleen sail by on her float,” McDermott said.

But McDermott understood why she now has to wait yet another year.

“I think I speak for everyone in the court as well when I say we’re very disappointed to hear that we couldn't do it this year. But, we’ve kind of expected it given what’s the state of the world right now,” McDermott explained.

McDermott was looking forward to the different community events the Grand Colleen and court usually attend.

“The Colleen court visits schools in Holyoke, specifically, the elementary schools, which my mom works in. So, I was very excited to see her students dressed in like all the Colleen clothing. And I hope we can do that sometime in the future,” McDermott said.

A spokesperson for the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade Committee said rules for the Grand Colleen and court will be suspended. So those selected in 2020 will be the ones on the float in 2022.