SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man accused of setting fire to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church in Springfield is now facing federal hate crime charges.

Dushko Vulchev, 45, of Houtlon, ME was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on four counts of damage to religious property involving fire and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony.

According to court documents, investigators used video surveillance video of not only the December 2020 church fire, but more fires in the surrounding area to identify Vulchev as the alleged perpetrator.

If convicted on all charges, Vulchev faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.