NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man has been arraigned on felony charges in connection with a shooting this summer at Walmart on Route 9 in Hadley.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 26-year-old Wilmer Alvarez-Vargas of Chicopee was indicted on November 4 on two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on August 22 that left two teenagers with serious injuries, but eventually led to criminal charges filed against them.

At Tuesday's hearing in Hampshire Superior Court, Alvarez-Vargas pleaded not guilty, was ordered held, and his case was continued until November 23 for a dangerousness hearing. He has been in custody since the incident after being ruled dangerous during his district court arraignment.

Loisel added that the two victims, 18-year-old Juan Hernandez of Schenectady, NY and 19-year-old Jeruan Matos Colon of Springfield, have also been indicted. Hernandez was indicted on several gun-related charges. He was arraigned last Tuesday and bail was set at $2,500. Matos Colon was indicted on several drug-related charges and he is scheduled to be arraigned on November 23.

Loisel noted that district court charges against a co-defendant in the case, Keyla Fernandez, have been dismissed.