GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A New Hampshire is due back in court this week after being indicted by a Franklin County grand jury.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 18-year-old Nghia V. Le of Manchester, NH was indicted on several charges including:
- Armed assault with intent to murder
- Armed assault with intent to rob
- Mayhem
- Aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Armed carjacking
- Assault and battery upon a public employee
- Assault with a dangerous weapon
- Reckless operation
The charges are in relation to an October 19 incident when Le allegedly led police on a high-speed chase before coming to an end in New Salem, where he allegedly stabbed a Mass. State Trooper.
Le, who has been held without bail since his October arrest, is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Wednesday.
