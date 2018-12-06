SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A federal grand jury has indicted two Hampden County men on charges related to a series of recent armed robberies.
The U.S. Attorney's office said Thursday that Alfredo Aldeco, 32, of Holyoke and Emilio Rivera, 30, of Springfield were each indicted on charges including:
- Interference with commerce by robbery (one count)
- Using a firearm in relation to crime of violence (one count)
- Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition (one count)
"Investigations into the robberies led law enforcement to determine that the same two men were involved in many of the robberies. During each of the robberies, a suspect brandished a distinctive long-barreled, black firearm-type object, and during at least one of the robberies, the suspect threatened to 'come back and kill' the store clerk if the clerk called the police," the U.S. Attorney's office explained.
Both men were arrested on November 21 and have remained in custody since then.
Arraignment dates on the indictments have not been released.
