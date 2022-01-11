SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News followed up with the officer-involved shooting where 23-year-old Orlando Taylor was shot and killed by a police officer. It happened on Genesee Street in Springfield.
Police said that Taylor had a knife on him and stabbed an officer.
We sat down with Orlando’s grandmother who said that he had mental health issues and that the family tried to get him help, but he fell through the cracks.
“I'm screaming because you have a gun and you look like you’re trying to kill my grandson," Earlene Taylor remembered saying.
She described the moments before her grandson, Orlando Taylor, was shot and killed by Springfield Police.
“I said that he has a mental illness,” she told us. “I did speak; I yelled it.”
Officers were called to the area of Liberty and Cass Streets around 8:30 Sunday morning for a report of a man with a knife. That was where they found Orlando.
Police said that he stabbed one of the two responding officers in the face after being told to drop his weapon.
“And he proceeded. And I'm still yelling not to shoot him. I'm telling you he has a mental health issue,” Taylor said. “Next thing I know, everything just went so fast, pop, pop and I just freaked.”
This was not the first loss Earlene Taylor has had to face.
She told Western Mass News that Orlando’s father was murdered four months before he was born.
She spent her life raising her grandson.
“My grandson was a 20-year-old black male,” Taylor said. “He worked. He went to school. He had a family. He had sisters and brothers. He had a mother. He had people who cared about him who loved him. He was a person that just happened to fall through the cracks.”
She told us what may have prompted Orlando to have used a knife.
“If Orlando had a knife, I mean whatever they said that he had, and he used it, it was because he felt threatened,” Taylor told us. “What you don’t understand, Orlando was scared of the police. He did not interact with them.”
Earlene and her family want answers on proper police protocol when handling someone with mental illness.
As for the officer, we have been told that he was released from the hospital yesterday, but is going to Boston for further treatment.
The District Attorney's office is conducting a use of force investigation.
