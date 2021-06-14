SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A grandmother in Springfield is asking for help from the community to help find two missing teenagers - one of them her granddaughter. Police said the two are runaways, who were last seen at Commerce High School on June 1.

“I'm scared for them. I've had a hard time sleeping. I've had a hard time eating sometimes,” said Susan Jensen, grandmother of missing teen Valerie Demarco

Jensen got a call around 2 p.m. on June 1. It was from staff at Commerce High School, where her granddaughter, Valerie Demarco, goes to school. They said she was missing.

"I immediately jumped in my car, made the appropriate phone calls to the appropriate people, and went to the school,” Jensen noted.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News that Demarco ran away from school with her friend, Nevaeh Mack, mid-morning on June 1. For two weeks, Jensen has looked all over town for her 15-year-old granddaughter.

"I'm scared for her. I know she thinks that she's a worldly girl, but she's not. She's my little girl still,” Jensen explained.

Although police don’t think the two are in any immediate danger, Jensen believes otherwise

"So, are they safe? In my eyes, they are 15, they are minors. No, they are not safe. This is a very scary world we live in," Jensen noted.

Jensen hopes the community can help in locating her granddaughter. She asks that anyone who thinks they might know where these girls are to reach out to her or the Springfield Police Department.

In the meantime, she has a message for her granddaughter.

“Come home…I love you Valerie,” Jensen said.